Portugal witnessed yet another magical night from Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a brace with his weak foot during the 3-0 friendly win over Ireland on Tuesday. But sadly, fans may not get to witness these kinds of performances for much longer.

Speaking to SporTV postgame, the Al Nassr superstar admitted he doesn’t have much time left in professional soccer. At 39, Ronaldo understands he’s in the twilight of his brilliant career.

“It’s nice to score goals but for me I try to enjoy it. I know I don’t have many years left,” Ronaldo said. “It’s fun every year that goes by and playing year after year. I’m 39 years old. Every year is about enjoying it.”

With his brace against Ireland, Cristiano increased his international tally to 130 goals, reaching 895 career goals. Even though he’s just as prolific as in the good old days, the former Real Madrid star knows the end is drawing nearer. But in the meantime, he continues to be extremely motivated to represent Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates scoring Portugal third and his second goal during the International Friendly match between Portugal and Republic of Ireland at Estadio Municipal de Aveiro on June 11, 2024 in Aveiro, Portugal.

“Of course I dream in the same way. Playing for the national team is my love and passion. Of course, the European Championship is special. It is my sixth, and it is also a record, but for me, going back to 2004 in my first match, the thought and pride are still the same,” said Ronaldo, who will be looking to repeat the 2016 title at the UEFA Euro 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo accepts any role with Portugal

One of the biggest questions heading into the European Championship has to do with Ronaldo’s role for Portugal. Will he get to start? Or will he have to settle with less playing time? That remains to be seen, but it looks like CR7 will accept coming off the bench.

“I am always prepared in the best way, I am 100% professional. This is my life, I dedicate myself 100%, not 80 or 90, I am ready to help my country and the team and now it is about respecting the decisions. Play or not play,” Ronaldo said. “Those who played gave a good answer. Take advantage. This generation wants to do something beautiful in the European Championship.”

Roberto Martinez not ready to tell whether Ronaldo will start

Following the victory over Ireland, Portugal coach Roberto Martinez was asked about Ronaldo’s brace and whether it will make an impact when deciding the starting eleven at Euro 2024.

“I’m in a period where I’m not thinking about the starting lineup. Cristiano’s commitment as captain is unbelievable,” Martinez said. “Today we saw two world-class goals, but what I liked was working and trying to help. He scored two goals.“

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates scoring Portugal second goal during the International Friendly match between Portugal and Republic of Ireland at Estadio Municipal de Aveiro on June 11, 2024 in Aveiro, Portugal.

Martinez declined to comment on whether Cristiano Ronaldo will start in the Euros, but he definitely looks happy with the striker’s contribution both on the field and off of it as a teammate.