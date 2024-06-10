Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants a better supporting cast at Al Nassr, and an Argentine World Cup winner appears to be on the Saudi giants' radar.

Al Nassr are expected to be aggressive in the summer transfer window after failing to seize on Cristiano Ronaldo‘s fantastic level last season. In fact, the Riyadh giants reportedly consider to pull off a shock by pursuing a World Cup champion with Argentina in 2022.

According to Argentine journalist Hernan Castillo, who reported Lionel Messi’s surprising Inter Miami move in July 2023, goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez is one of the names on Al Nassr’s radar.

The report claims the Saudi Pro League side has already been in contact with the keeper’s entourage, with Cristiano Ronaldo apparently requesting big-name signings to be in a position to succeed in 2024-25.

Martinez, 31, is under contract with Aston Villa until June 2027. Given how comfortable Dibu is both in Birmingham and in the Premier League, Al Nassr’s interest seems unlikely at best.

Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa reacts after saving the first penalty by Nabil Bentaleb of Lille OSC (not pictured) in the penalty shoot out during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023/24 Quarter-final second leg match between Lille OSC and Aston Villa at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on April 18, 2024 in Lille, France.

Besides, the Argentine will have the opportunity to start in the UEFA Champions League with the Villans for the first time next season. However, since Castillo claimed the club has already made an enquiry, it could be worth keeping an eye on this situation.

Al Nassr also approach Wojciech Szczesny

In the meantime, Al Nassr are being linked with another high-profile goalkeeper. According to Fabrizio Romano, the club is in talks with Juventus to sign Poland international Wojciech Szczesny:

“Al Nassr have started talks to sign Wojciech Szczesny from Juventus as new goalkeeper. Juve are prepared to sell Szczesny as Di Gregorio will join on €18m deal and new deal talks with Perin will start soon. Decision will be up to the Polish goalkeeper.”

Curiously, both Martinez and Szczesny used to play for Arsenal. But while the Pole got to shine in Europe for years by starting for the Gunners, Juve and Roma; the Argentine had to wait for a long time before he could prove his worth at Aston Villa. Therefore, even at 31, he may not be ready to leave the Old Continent yet.