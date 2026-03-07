Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing today for Al Nassr vs Neom Sports Club in Matchday 25 of Saudi Pro League?

Al Nassr aim to secure sole possession of first place in the Saudi Pro League, and to do so, they must defeat Neom Sports Club in a key match corresponding to matchday 25. Unfortunately for Jorge Jesus, his star player Cristiano Ronaldo will not be available to join his teammates.

But what is the specific reason CR7 will miss this match? The Portuguese forward is currently in Madrid recovering from a muscle injury. During the match against Al Fayha on February 28, Ronaldo had to leave the field with 10 minutes remaining, later confirming an injury to one of his hamstrings.

CR7’s absence could impact not only morale but also statistics: in 22 matches played, he scored 21 goals. Additionally, he recently reached 965 official career goals, edging closer to the historic 1,000-goal milestone.

Reaching the top of the standings

With the title race heating up, Al Nassr are determined to reclaim the top spot in the Saudi Pro League during this decisive stretch of the season. Currently sitting in second place with 61 points, they are trailing the leaders, Al Ahli, by just a single point.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on prior the Saudi Pro League match.

This narrow margin means that a victory in their next fixture would allow them to leapfrog their rivals and take control of the standings. The squad is under immense pressure to maintain their clinical form, knowing that their destiny is back in their own hands—if they win, they lead.

When and where Al Nassr plays?

Al Nassr will face NEOM SC today, March 7, 2026, at their home stadium, the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh. Following this crucial league fixture, the team will remain at home to host Al-Wasl on March 11 for the AFC Champions League Two quarterfinals, before traveling to Dammam to play Al Khaleej on March 14.