Cruz Azul Legends vs Toluca Legends: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free this exhibition match

Two of the most winning and popular teams in Liga MX face off in a match featuring iconic players from their past. Cruz Azul Legends vs Toluca Legends, a game part of Cuadrangular por la Paz, which seeks to spread a message of tolerance, friendship and respect for women.. You can enjoy this match for free in the United States with Fubo TV (7-day free trial).

Counting official Mexican soccer tournaments, Cruz Azul is the third team with the most championships conquered with 24. Nine of these victories are in Liga MX, making it one of the most popular teams in Mexico.

For its part, Toluca has won more Liga MX titles than Cruz Azul with 10, but is six official titles behind in the final count. Even so, the Diablos Rojos are an ever-competitive team that aspires to grow to catch up with the so-called giants of Mexican soccer such as America, Chivas and even Pumas.

Cruz Azul Legends vs Toluca Legends: Date

Cruz Azul features iconic players such as Kikin Fonseca, Javier Chuletita Orozco and Melvin Brown. While Toluca brings the best striker in its history Jose Cardozo, and all-time greats Fabian Estay and Carlos Maria Morales. The game is on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Carlos Iturralde Stadium in Yucatan, Mexico.

Cruz Azul Legends vs Toluca Legends: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:55 PM

CT: 1:55 PM

MT: 12:55 PM

PT: 11:55 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Cruz Azul Legends vs Toluca Legends:

Nostalgia, fun and a strong message of friendship, respect and inclusion is what awaits you at Cruz Azul Legends vs Toluca Legends. Enjoy this match for free in the United States with Fubo TV (7-day free trial). It will also be streamed on TUDN.com, TUDN App, and TUDN USA.