Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Atlas live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Cruz Azul will take on Atlas for the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 quarterfinals. Here’s everything you need to know about this game, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for TV and streaming in the USA.

Cruz Azul and Atlas will face each other in the second leg Liga MX Clausura 2026 quarterfinals clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Atlas in the USA on Fubo]

One of the most intense matchups of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 quarterfinal first leg lived up to expectations, as Cruz Azul earned a dramatic 3-2 win over Atlas. The decisive second leg now heading to Cruz Azul’s home stadium.

Los Cementeros hold the edge thanks to both the aggregate lead and home-field advantage. Still, Atlas knows the series remains within reach, as a one-goal deficit keeps the pressure high ahead of another heated battle for a spot in the semifinals.

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When will the Cruz Azul vs Atlas match be played?

Cruz Azul face Atlas in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 quarterfinals this Saturday, May 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:15 PM (ET).

Rodrigo Schlegel of Atlas – Simon Barber/Getty Images

Cruz Azul vs Atlas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:15 PM

CT: 10:15 PM

MT: 9:15 PM

PT: 8:15 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Atlas in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Cruz Azul and Atlas will be available for viewers in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN and ViX.