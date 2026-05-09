What happens if Cruz Azul win, tie or lose vs Atlas today in leg 2 of Liga MX 2026 Clausura QFs?

Cruz Azul face Atlas in the second leg of the Liga MX 2026 Clausura quarterfinals in search of qualifying for the next round of the competition, where any result can define their future.

Cruz Azul prepare to define their future in the Liga MX 2026 Clausura tournament this Saturday, May 9, at Estadio Banorte against Atlas. After a vibrant first leg in Guadalajara, the side managed by Joel Huiqui arrive with a slight advantage that they will need to manage intelligently against Los Zorros, who have nothing to lose.

The first leg left positive feelings for La Maquina thanks to the efficiency of Christian Ebere, who scored a fundamental brace. With the aggregate score at 3-2 in their favor, the celestes return home with the mission of closing the series and avoiding surprises against Diego Cocca’s side.

Below, we detail all the possible scenarios for this second leg clash, where the sporting advantage and home-field advantage play a decisive role in Cruz Azul’s aspirations.

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What happens if Cruz Azul win vs Atlas?

A victory by any score at Estadio Banorte gives the cementeros an automatic place in the semifinals. By winning the second leg, the aggregate score would expand in their favor, eliminating any possibility of a comeback for Atlas. It is the simplest scenario for Huiqui’s squad.

Diego Gonzalez of Atlas.

Getting the win would allow the team to control the rhythm of the match and give confidence to the fans in their return to the capital stadium. With the three points secured, La Maquina would advance with a very strong winning momentum, consolidating their great form after the departure of Nicolas Larcamon.

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What happens if Cruz Azul and Atlas tie?

A draw in the second leg also sends Cruz Azul directly to the next round of the Liguilla. Since they won 3-2 at Estadio Jalisco, any draw, 0-0, 1-1, or higher, maintains the one-goal aggregate difference, enough to eliminate the Guadalajara side without extra complications.

What happens if Cruz Azul lose vs Atlas?

In the event of a defeat, the situation depends on the goal difference. If Cruz Azul lose by one goal, 0-1, 1-2, etc., the aggregate score would be tied; however, La Maquina would advance to the semifinals thanks to the sporting advantage earned by finishing third in the overall standings.

The situation changes drastically if Atlas manage to win by two or more goals. If the aggregate score ends against the celestes, Cruz Azul would be eliminated from the competition.