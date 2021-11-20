Cruz Azul and Monterrey will face each other for the first round of the Liga MX 2021 Apertura Playoffs. Here, find out everything you need to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The hosts, who are the Guard1anes Tournament champions, didn’t have the expected campaign as they failed to qualify directly for the playoffs. Cruz Azul lost their final game of the regular season against Pumas (4-3) and finished eighth in the table with 23 points.

Meanwhile, Concacaf Champions League champions also didn’t have the best regular season. They had a great start but after a six-game winless streak, Javier Aguirre’s men ended up in the ninth place of the standings, only a point behind their next rivals.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Time: 8:15 PM (ET).

Location: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 8.15 PM

CT: 7.15 PM

MT: 6.15 PM

PT: 5.15 PM

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Storylines

In the overall series, Cruz Azul and Monterrey have met each other on 63 occasions since 1996. La Maquina have won 29 times, while los Rayados have 16 wins. They have drawn 18 times. However, in their most recent games, Monterrey have been the better side with four wins in their last nine matches, and only two losses.

This will be the fifth meeting between them this year, with two wins for Monterrey, one for Cruz Azul, and one game ending in a draw.Their most recent match was in the Concacaf Champions League semi-final second leg. Monterrey upset the hosts with a 4-1 win.

How to watch or live stream Cruz Azul vs Monterrey in the US

The match between Cruz Azul and Monterrey for the first round of the Liga MX 2021 Apertura Playoffs to be played on Sunday, November 21, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Cruz Azul are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of +120, while Monterrey have odds of +220. A tie would end up in a +210 payout.

FanDuel Cruz Azul +120 Tie +210 Monterrey +220

*Odds by FanDuel