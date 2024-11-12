Where to watch Jannick Sinner vs Taylor Fritz live for free in the USA: ATP World Tour Finals 2024

Jannick Sinner takes on Taylor Fritz in a group stage match of the ATP World Tour Finals 2024. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action, including when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

Jannick Sinner will face off against Taylor Fritz in a group stage match at the 2024 ATP World Tour Finals. Here you can find out everything you need to know to catch all the action in the United States, including the schedule, venue, and how to watch the match live via traditional TV or live streaming.

[Watch Jannick Sinner vs Taylor Fritz online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

In a pivotal ATP World Tour Finals 2024 showdown, Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz are set to face off after opening the tournament with commanding wins. Sinner notched a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Alex de Minaur, while Fritz took down Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-3.

This match carries high stakes, as the winner will gain a crucial edge toward securing a semifinal spot in this elite tournament. Fans can expect an intense clash as these two top players battle for a place among the tournament’s final four.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Jannick Sinner vs Taylor Fritz match be played?

Jannick Sinner faces Taylor Fritz in a group stage match of the ATP World Tour Finals 2024 this Tuesday, October 12th. The action will start at 2:30 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Taylor Fritz of USA – IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Advertisement

Jannick Sinner vs Taylor Fritz: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

see also Tennis Channel fires journalist over 'unprofessional' remarks about Wimbledon champion's looks

How to watch Jannick Sinner vs Taylor Fritz in the USA

Don’t miss the electrifying ATP World Tour Finals 2024 clash between Jannick Sinner and Taylor Fritz, streaming live on Fubo (free trial). An alternative option is Tennis Channel.