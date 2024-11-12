NFL News: Former Trevor Lawrence teammate on Jaguars joins Mike Tomlin, Russell Wilson’s Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers added a new player who shared a team with Trevor Lawrence on the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will be considered by head coach Mike Tomlin as help for Russell Wilson in the 2024 NFL season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to strengthen their roster and have added a former teammate of Trevor Lawrence in the Jacksonville Jaguars. Head coach Mike Tomlin knows that the new weapon will have an important reinforcement that would help quarterback Russell Wilson in the offensive part, facing the final stretch of the regular season of the 2024 NFL.

A few days ago, the Pittsburgh franchise added wide receiver Mike Williams at the trade deadline, but now they have signed another face to play a key role in the offense. Wilson is having an outstanding season and adds key weapons to improve their chemistry.

Trevor Lawrence‘s former Jaguars teammate joining Mike Tomlin’s Steelers is none other than wide receiver Jamal Agnew, who will be ready to help Wilson by jumping in from the practice squad. Agnew is a former All-Pro and return specialist who could serve as a backup for the Pittsburgh franchise offense.

The Steelers have been making roster moves in recent days with the goal of adding profiles to match Wilson’s performance. In addition to the signings of Williams and Agnew, Pittsburgh released former first-round pick Terrell Edmunds over the weekend in a purge focused on improving their chances of reaching the Super Bowl this season.

Jamal Agnew, the new player of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Profile of Jamal Agnew, the Steelers’ newest addition

Agnew began his journey in the National Football League in 2017, when he signed for the Detroit Lions from the San Diego Toreros. Since 2021 he was playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he shared a team with star quarterback Lawrence. Now, after seasons with a lack of prominence, the wide receiver will look to relaunch his career with the Steelers.

Mike Tomlin’s message after Steelers’ win over Commanders

After the Steelers’ close win over the Washington Commanders, Tomlin offered an analysis of his team’s performance. “You can’t take on a hostile environment and good people without being aggressive. You have to be aggressive for the win. This is a good team win. It’s real growth,” said the head coach of the Pittsburgh franchise.

What is the Steelers’ record in the 2024 NFL?

The Steelers have been on a roll since Wilson took over as the starting quarterback. Mike Tomlin’s team is 7-2 and has won four straight games to sit in first place in the AFC North. They have one of the most important games of the season next weekend when they take on the Baltimore Ravens in an intense divisional matchup.

