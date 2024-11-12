NBA News: Donovan Mitchell issues bold warning to the league after Cavaliers' 12-0 start

The Cleveland Cavaliers' impressive start to the season has been fueled by standout performances from Donovan Mitchell. Following their win over the Chicago Bulls, Mitchell delivered a strong message to the rest of the NBA.

For the first time since the 2015-16 NBA regular season, a team has started the season 12-0. The last to achieve this feat was the Golden State Warriors during their record-breaking campaign. Now, the Cleveland Cavaliers have matched that milestone, with Donovan Mitchell playing a central role in their success.

With their latest victory over the Chicago Bulls, the Cavaliers are making a bold statement: they are the team to beat this season. Averaging 121 points per game, Cleveland’s offensive firepower has been critical, with Mitchell leading the charge. His stellar performance has set the tone for an incredible start to the season.

Reflecting on the team’s dominant start, Mitchell shared his thoughts: “At the end of the day is just continuing to be this team throughout, and it’s great. We are playing well, vibes are good, we have to continue to be this team. That’s my message to the guys… no doubt we will continue like this, and it will be in January, February, and March that has been my thing.“

Mitchell emphasized the team’s resilience, with key wins over strong opponents like the Warriors, Lakers, and Knicks as proof of their potential to achieve great things. “It’s great to be part of history. You don’t want to take those things for granted along the road, and then we’re doing it in various ways. We’re doing it in a way where we are blowing out teams. We’re winning from behind. We’re winning close games. And it’s somebody different every night leading the charge.”

Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mitchell on Darius Garland’s stellar season

The Cavaliers’ hot start hasn’t been solely about Mitchell. Darius Garland has also been in exceptional form, bouncing back after a challenging previous season. Mitchell highlighted the stark contrast between this year and last: “Last year, he got poked in the eye, he got his jaw wired shut, he had stuff happen with his family. Life happens. You go through stuff. The year before that, he was hooping. How soon we forget.”

Mitchell passionately defended Garland’s reputation: “That’s what ticks me off and that’s why I’m happy for him to continue. I feel like people just forgot. We live in such a recency bias world and I hate it because this is who Darius Garland is. This is why he was an all-star. This is why he got paid what he got paid. People just forget, like what happened before just never happened.”

Head coach Atkinson’s role in Cavaliers’ success

Evan Mobley also weighed in on the team’s red-hot start and credited head coach Kenny Atkinson for his leadership and game plan. “There’s great energy. It feels like all the guys are having fun. Everyone is locked in but also lighthearted and enjoying the moment. We’ve got a deep team, and everyone steps up when it’s their time. Kenny’s done a great job of infusing confidence in everyone. His offensive scheme fits us perfectly.”

The Cavaliers look to extend their streak in their next matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. While the Sixers have struggled this NBA season, the presence of Joel Embiid could present a significant challenge for Cleveland. The Cavaliers, however, remain focused on maintaining their winning momentum.