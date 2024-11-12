Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill sends strong warning to NFL teams after victory over Rams

Tyreek Hill played a key role in the Miami Dolphins' victory over the Los Angeles Rams, and after the game, he expressed his excitement about improving his team's image in the NFL.

The Miami Dolphins secured an important victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a high-flying Monday Night Football matchup, as Mike McDaniel‘s squad steadily looks to find its stride in the NFL. Tyreek Hill, one of the team’s key figures, knows his squad is capable of facing any opponent in the league.

The season is slowly reaching its defining stage, and at this point, every victory is crucial not only for the teams coming off wins but also for those who haven’t started strong and are urgently looking to turn their situation around.

Led by an inspired Tua Tagovailoa, arguably one of the most dynamic and highest-paid talents in the league, the Dolphins secured a 23-15 victory, improving their record to three wins and six losses.

Not only did the QB deliver an outstanding performance, but Tyreek Hill‘s contribution to the game was also crucial. After the victory, the talented wide receiver issued a strong warning to the rest of the NFL teams: “Don’t count us out. Here we come!”

Chop Robinson #44 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after sacking Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the game at SoFi Stadium on November 11, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Hill’s presence at SoFi Stadium was in doubt until the very last moment, as the former Chiefs player was dealing with a torn ligament in his wrist, which had prevented him from practicing with his teammates in the days leading up to the game.

Mike McDaniel shared his thoughts on the victory

The Dolphins’ season has not gone as expected so far, making their victory over the Rams, especially as visitors, a result of great importance for what lies ahead. Mike McDaniel, the mastermind behind the team, delivered a clear message after the game in Los Angeles.

“I thought collectively it was the best execution of what we’re trying to get done… I think’s that something we can build upon moving forward. I think the guys felt a lot of confidence in terms of where they were building and then getting a couple guys back, key guys,” McDaniel stated to the press.

Mike McDaniel, head coach of the Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa and his tackle attempt

In one of the most curious plays of the game between the Rams and Dolphins, Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception, and after the turnover, he made an attempt to tackle the defender, putting his body at risk of another concussion.

Asked after the game about the situation, Tua commented to the media: “Didn’t feel any of that. That was pretty bad tackling form though. That was pretty terrible.”

Also he added: “I went up to that dude that intercepted me and asked him, ‘Bro, you couldn’t just like ran out of bounds or like cut back? Like, you seen me and I seen you. Like you wanted to just run me over.’ He told me after the game, he was like, ‘There’s no room. Like there was nowhere else to go.’ So, you know, he gotta to do what he gotta do to help his team win games and I wasn’t planning on using my head to hit him.”

Miami Dolphins upcoming matches

vs Las Vegas Raiders, November 17th

vs New England Patriots, November 24th

vs Green Bay Packers, November 28th

vs New York Jets, December 8th

vs Houston Texans, December 15th

