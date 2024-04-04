Cristiano Ronaldo is having an extraordinary season in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese legend will seek his third consecutive hat-trick when Al Nassr visit Damac on Matchday 27 of the Saudi Pro League. Read here to find out how to watch the game in your country.
Damac FC are currently in eighth place in the standings with 35 points and want to spoil Al Nassr’s aspirations. The hopes of becoming champions are minimal with a 12-point disadvantage to Al Hilal, so a defeat would crush any dream of lifting the title.
Individually, Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer of the Saudi Pro League with 29 goals. Furthermore, in the upcoming weeks, he could reach 900 goals. The match against Damac FC is a great opportunity to get closer to that milestone.
Damac vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 5 AM (AEST) (Saturday)
Bangladesh: 1 AM (Saturday)
Canada: 3 PM (ET)
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
India: 12:30 AM (Saturday)
Indonesia: 3 AM (Saturday)
Ireland: 8 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (Saturday)
Mexico: 1 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
Nigeria: 8 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10 PM
South Africa: 9 PM
Spain: 9 PM
UAE: 11 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Damac vs Al-Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: Shahid
Australia: 10 Play
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: Vision+, SPOTV Asia
Ireland: Shahid
Italy: Shahid
Malaysia: SPOTV Asia
Mexico: Shahid
Netherlands: Shahid
Nigeria: Sporty TV, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App
Portugal: Shahid
Saudi Arabia: SSC
South Africa: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App, Sporty TV
Spain: Shahid
UAE: Shahid
UK: DAZN
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus
