Cristiano Ronaldo will try to make history when Al Nassr face Damac FC in the Saudi Pro League.

Damac vs Al Nassr: Where and How to Watch Live Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Matchday 27

Cristiano Ronaldo is having an extraordinary season in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese legend will seek his third consecutive hat-trick when Al Nassr visit Damac on Matchday 27 of the Saudi Pro League. Read here to find out how to watch the game in your country.

Damac FC are currently in eighth place in the standings with 35 points and want to spoil Al Nassr’s aspirations. The hopes of becoming champions are minimal with a 12-point disadvantage to Al Hilal, so a defeat would crush any dream of lifting the title.

Individually, Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer of the Saudi Pro League with 29 goals. Furthermore, in the upcoming weeks, he could reach 900 goals. The match against Damac FC is a great opportunity to get closer to that milestone.

Damac vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (Saturday)

Canada: 3 PM (ET)

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Saturday)

Indonesia: 3 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 8 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 1 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

Nigeria: 8 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

South Africa: 9 PM

Spain: 9 PM

UAE: 11 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Damac vs Al-Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: Shahid

Australia: 10 Play

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, SPOTV Asia

Ireland: Shahid

Italy: Shahid

Malaysia: SPOTV Asia

Mexico: Shahid

Netherlands: Shahid

Nigeria: Sporty TV, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Portugal: Shahid

Saudi Arabia: SSC

South Africa: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Spain: Shahid

UAE: Shahid

UK: DAZN

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus