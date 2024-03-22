Cristiano Ronaldo is 39-years old, but that hasn’t stopped the Portuguese legend as he is currently the best player in the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr.

Meanwhile, Mesut Özil announced his retirement last year after a great career playing for clubs like Arsenal, Werder Bremen, Schalke 04 and Fenerbahce. Of course, the German star was a former teammate of CR7 at Real Madrid.

Now, as Cristiano Ronaldo dominates in Saudi Arabia, Mesut Özil has gone viral several times for the training sessions he posts on social media to stay in shape. Just in one of those videos, Cristiano left him a very special message.

Cristiano Ronaldo is amazed by Mesut Özil’s shape

Mesut Özil posted a video in which he is seen undergoing a tough training session that included stretching and weightlifting. “Always stay ready, then you don’t need to get ready.” For thousands of people on social media, the physical condition of the German is impressive.

One of the followers who was surprised by Özil was Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star didn’t hide his admiration, sending a message to his great friend. “Bro, not bad.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mesut Özil were an amazing duo at Real Madrid winning three titles: La Liga (2011-2012), the Spanish Cup (2010-2011) and the Spanish Super Cup (2012-2013).