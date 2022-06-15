Liverpool paid an all-time record transfer fee to Benfica for the Darwin Núñez, making him the club's most expensive ever acquisition. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the Premier League side.

Following Manchester City's signing of Erling Haaland, Liverpool brought their own high-priced striker. As part of the agreement, Darwin Núñez has joined Liverpool from Benfica for an initial sum of €75 million, with the possibility of an additional fee of €25 million, reaching up to a total of €100m.

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both set to become free agents in the near future, the Uruguayan has emerged as one of Europe's most sought-after attacking prospects. Núñez made a name for himself this season by outplaying the rest of Benfica's competition in Portugal's Primeira Liga.

He scored 34 goals in 41 appearances including two against his new side in the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals before the Reds pounced to buy him. To avoid a bidding battle with Manchester United and Newcastle, Jurgen Klopp's side promptly completed the signing of the 22-year-old rising star.

Darwin Núñez's contract with Liverpool

A six-year contract with an annual salary of just under €8 million was agreed upon by Núñez and Benfica, who had wanted to make a profit by selling their star striker thanks to a number of stipulations in the agreement, as per the Daily Mail.

His wages are comparable to those of Jordan Henderson and James Milner, but far more than the rumored €6 million of Sadio Mane.

How much does Darwin Núñez make a week?

Taking into account his €8 million annual salary, Darwin Núñez would earn about €706,000 per month or €163,000 (£140,000)a week. That would make it nearly €32,600 a day, or around €4,080 per hour, or €68 per minute.

According to several reports, Van Dijk with €250,000 per week; Thiago and Salah at €230,000 a week; and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino (all three earning €208,000 per week) are Liverpool's most highly paid players.