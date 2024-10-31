NBA News: Lakers’ LeBron James shares his thoughts on son Bronny’s key moment vs. Cavs

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has expressed his thoughts about his son Bronny after he reached a personal milestone against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James did not hesitate to share his thoughts on his son, Bronny James, who scored his first points in the NBA in the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, his hometown team.

LeBron has openly defended his son and expressed pride in Bronny’s accomplishments. Bronny’s first points in the NBA mark a historic moment for the James family.

Although the Lakers suffered a heavy defeat, this historic moment for the James family did not go unnoticed. LeBron James, who also had an outstanding performance in the game, surprised many by admitting that he believes Bronny could have handled the situation better than he would have.

“He’s better than I woulda been in that situation,” said the NBA star via Lakers Daily on X. “… If the roles were reversed, I don’t know if I would be able to handle it.”

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket around Jaylon Tyson #24 of the Cleveland Cavaliers d4q at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Lakers 134-110. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

What lies ahead for Bronny James in the NBA?

Despite the Lakers’ loss, Bronny’s positive moment has generated excitement among fans. As time goes on, it will be interesting to watch how Bronny James‘ NBA career unfolds, although reports have indicated that he will be heading to the G League very soon.

When is the Lakers’ next NBA challenge?

LeBron James’ Lakers will face the Toronto Raptors next Friday, November 1, in the recently started NBA season, where the team will look to shake off the recent loss to the Cavs.