The 22-year-old Uruguayan striker is Liverpool bound, but where does he rank among Benfica’s top transfers?

Darwin Núñez is a name that many fans of the Premier League need to start learning ASAP! The Uruguayan striker has more than come into his own this past season, scoring 34 goals in 41 matches across all competitions.

With rumors swirling all last season where the former Peñarol product would end up, the Premier League was starting to look like a safe bet more and more, with possible transfers to Newcastle United, Manchester United, and over the last few months Liverpool.

Liverpool indeed got their man with a 75 million euro transfer from Benfica making Núñez one of the clubs most expensive departures. So where does Darwin Núñez rank among Benfica’s top outgoing transfer fees? Find out below.

Darwin Núñez among Benfica’s top outgoing transfers

Of the top 10 outgoing transfers in the history of Benfica, Darwin Núñez ranks second among some great players. For example, coming in at number 10 is Argentine winger Angel di Maria who was sold for 33 million euros to Real Madrid in 2010.

Mexican striker Raul Jimenez is at number 6 as he was sold to Wolves of the Premier League for 38 million euros back in 2019. Goalkeeper Ederson was sold in 2017 for 40 million euros to Manchester City and he ranks fourth.

Darwin Núñez comes in at number two at 75 million euros, but number one and at the 127.2 million euros’ mark is Joao Felix in 2019 to Atlético Madrid. Benfica over the course of their history have always been a successful selling and winning club, Núñez is the latest in a long line of excellent players to go at a high fee.