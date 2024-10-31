Trending topics:
Franco Colapinto opens up about his future with Williams amid Red Bull’s offer rumors

Argentine driver Franco Colapinto opened up about his future in Formula 1 and made it clear to Williams amid rumors of an offer from Red Bull.

Franco Colapinto of Williams during the press conference ahead of the Brazil GP
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesFranco Colapinto of Williams during the press conference ahead of the Brazil GP

By Natalia Lobo

Franco Colapinto has become the breakout junior driver of the season after replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams. While the Argentine driver doesn’t have a seat for 2025 due to Carlos Sainz’s arrival at the Grove team, he has reportedly an offer from Red Bull for their junior team, VCARB. Ahead of the Brazil GP, the 21-year-old opened up about his options.

I would like to stay in Formula 1. I arrived late in the season, and Williams gave me this opportunity; they trusted me with the seat and offered me a chance I wouldn’t have had. Now I’m trying to secure a seat and prove that I deserve to be here, but if it’s not next year, then maybe in 2026 and 2027. Driving a Formula 1 car has been my dream since childhood, so I’m still enjoying it,” he said to the press in Sao Paulo.

Despite the gratitude, Colapinto was clear about his interest in the Red Bull’s offer. While admitting he doesn’t know about the rumors, he said: If Williams can’t give me a seat, it would make sense for them to let me go elsewhere to have better options in the future.”

He added, “I’ve thought I wouldn’t be in Formula 1 in 2025, and I still think that, so I really don’t get excited about all the noise around it. But we’ll see. I don’t feel much pressure or anything like that; I’m just trying to enjoy the moment and the opportunity.”

franco colapinto

Franco Colapinto waves to the crowd on the drivers parade prior to the Mexico GP (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

After five Grands Prix, the Argentine has already accumulated five points and has become a star off the track. As we said, Red Bull is, reportedly, one of the teams interested in signing him for next year, as there are rumors about Sergio Perez’ exit swirling too.

Christian Horner confirms his interest in Colapinto

According to quotes by German outlet AMuS, Red Bull boss Christian Horner said that the Argentine is “an interesting driver,” and “he is surprisingly much better driver than it was suggested in Formula 2.”

“I would be a bad team boss if I didn’t find out whether he was available,” he said. However, Colapinto’s potential arrival comes with certain conditions. First, Sergio Pérez must depart Red Bull, as he is still under contract for two more seasons. According to rumors, Liam Lawson is expected to team up with Max Verstappen, while Colapinto is being considered to join Yuki Tsunoda at VCARB.

