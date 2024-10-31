World Cup winner with Spain joins criticism of Ballon d'Or after Rodri's win

World Cup winner Iker Casillas has joined the criticism of the 2024 Ballon d’Or, which went to Spain’s midfielder Rodri. The former Real Madrid goalkeeper didn’t hold back, slamming the decision and the voting system.

Iker Casillas, former Real Madrid captain and 2010 World Cup winner with Spain, has joined the Lautaro Martinez, Toni Kroos and other stars criticism regarding the 2024 Ballon d’Or. In a video with influencer Adri Contreras, recorded before the gala but when rumors were already swirling that Rodri would take home the award instead of Vinicius, Casillas slammed the decision.

“It doesn’t have any real criteria. I don’t know who the heck chooses the winners. I don’t know who votes for it, and I don’t even care if they later explain who the voters are, whether they’re captains, coaches, the President of Malaysia, or China, it doesn’t matter to me,” he said in the video shared on TikTok.

Regarding the decision to give it to Rodri, Casillas said: “It doesn’t seem logical, because if you have to give it to a Spaniard, then it should go to Carvajal. In that sense, Rodri has been injured for a month and a half. There’s just no criteria. There’s nothing that tells me you’re basing this on something.”

He added, “And speaking of the Spaniards, I still don’t understand how it’s possible that for four years, from 2008 to 2012, no Spaniard won the Ballon d’Or, especially when we won the World Cup. There were players who could have won it. But not me, you know? This award seems absurd to me, to put it mildly.”

Iker Casillas of Spain with the World Cup trophy (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

In 2022, France Football changed the timing of the award, so voters would take into account the soccer season and not a calendar year. The Men’s Ballon d’Or winner is determined by the votes from specialized journalists from the top 100 countries in the latest FIFA Men’s World Ranking. Meanwhile, the criteria takes into consideration three main aspects: “individual performances, decisive and impressive character; team performances and achievements; and class and fair play.”

Rodri mentioned Casillas and other Spaniards in his speech

Casillas’ criticism of Rodri’s win has faced backlash on social media, especially as the Spain and Manchester City midfielder paid tribute to many of the country’s legends, including Casillas himself, as well as his current teammates.

“I want to mention my teammates with whom I won the Euro title with, especially Dani Carvajal who suffered the same injury that I suffered. Lamine Yamal, I know you will win this award soon,” said Rodri.

“This victory is not mine alone, but for all of Spanish football. This is for many players who did not get this award despite deserving it, such as Iniesta, Xavi, Iker (Casillas), and Busi (Busquets),” he added.

