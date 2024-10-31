Lionel Messi reveals the most surprising aspect of his U.S. journey with Inter Miami

Having spent nearly a year and a half in the United States with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi recently shared one of the most unexpected details of his experience in Major League Soccer.

With a 20-year career that includes playing for legendary teams, sharing the field with top stars, and competing in elite tournaments, Lionel Messi has seen it all. Yet his move to MLS has brought unexpected surprises, and he recently shared a detail that caught his attention since arriving in the U.S. to join Inter Miami.

“I knew about the passion for basketball, baseball, and American football. I thought soccer was a bit less popular, but I was really surprised,” Messi admitted during an interview with journalist Fabrizio Romano. “Going anywhere in the U.S. and seeing packed stadiums, with fans deeply passionate about their teams, was unexpected. I didn’t know it was like that, and I’m enjoying it a lot.”

Reflecting further, Lionel emphasized the competitive nature of MLS: “There’s a lot of passion here, something I wasn’t fully aware of… It’s a very competitive league where away games are tough for everyone because all the teams are strong.”

He also noted the league’s growth in recent years, which has been amplified by his own arrival and the global spotlight it’s brought. “It’s an exciting time and a great opportunity for MLS to take the next step forward,” he added. “This can contribute to the growth of the league and inspire young players to emerge.”

Lionel Messi #10 and Inter Miami lift the Supporters’ Shield after defeating New England Revolution at Chase Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Messi found comfort and success in MLS

For Lionel Messi, joining MLS marked a pivotal shift in his career. Following an unceremonious exit from Barcelona and a challenging stint at Paris Saint-Germain, he sought a place where he could rediscover his love for the game in a friendly environment.

“I felt very comfortable from the beginning,” the 37-year-old forward said. “I’ve adapted my style, recognizing the stage of my career and my age, and I’ve found new ways to reinvent myself in a league that was entirely new to me.”

Messi’s comfort in Miami is clear. The Herons have surrounded him with a supportive ecosystem, including many Spanish-speaking players and several former Barcelona teammates like Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets, along with head coach Gerardo Martino. His happiness has translated to the field: in his first 37 games with Inter Miami, Messi has scored 33 goals and provided 18 assists, helping lead the team to two titles.