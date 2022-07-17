DC United will play against the Bayern Munich in what will be a summer friendly. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

In another of the MLS team duels against Europeans, DC United will play against Bayern Munich in what will be an international friendly this summer 2022. Here you can find all you need to know about this friendly game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast on FuboTV.

Bayern Munich are always candidates to win everything they play. Especially in the Bundesliga, where in reality the surprise would be that they were not champions. Taking into account the enormous dominance they have in Germany, Bayern's objectives are to fight for the Champions League, and for this they must begin to train the team in the new season without Lewandoski, who was transferred to Barcelona, but with their new star Sadio Mane.

DC United have not had a great start to the season in this MLS. In fact, they lost their last game of Matchday 21 and with 18 points they are last in the Eastern Conference. Difficult situation for this team, who however will have the opportunity to face one of the best teams on the European continent.

DC United vs Bayern Munich: Date

This friendly match between DC United and Bayern Munich that will take place at the Audi Field, Washington DC will be played on Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 PM (ET).

DC United vs Bayern Munich: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch DC United vs Bayern Munich

DC United and Bayern Munich will play this friendly match this Tuesday, July 19 at 8:30 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV. Other options: ESPN+, NBC Sports Washington, TeleXitos.

