The winter transfer market is over for the top five European leagues and the Deadline Day did not fail to deliver. Here, take a look at the most interesting last minute signings of the final day of the January transfer window.

Following one of the craziest summer transfer windows in recent times, it was expected that many teams would slow things down in winter. However, the transfer Deadline Day arrived and it didn't lack in interesting signings across the top five European leagues.

Tottenham Hotspur, who are enjoying the beginning of a new era under Antonio Conte, have shaken things up in the final day of the winter transfer market. However, they were not the only ones to get into business. Barcelona took all the spotlight by landing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal in a last-minute signing.

Frank Lampard has also had a pretty busy first day at work at the Goodison Park. Everton not only have hired their new manager but they also made big moves before the transfer window was over. Here, check out the best signings of the winter transfer deadline day.

Julian Alvarez - River Plate to Manchester City ($19 million)

Manchester City have acquired the services of Argentinian sensation Julian Alvarez. The 22-year-old forward has had a fantastic breakthrough at River Plate and seemed ready to take his game to Europe. The Premier League champions have signed him for a reported fee of $19 million in a five-and-a-half year deal that will see Alvarez stay at least for another six months on loan at River before moving to England. 'The Spider' has 36 goals in 96 appearances for El Millonario, while he already has five caps with Argentina and was part of the 2021 Copa America winning roster.

Christian Eriksen - Brentford (Free Transfer)

Great news for world soccer as Christian Eriksen will return to play professional soccer for Brentford in the Premier League seven months after he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's game against Finland in the Euros. Eriksen had previously rescinded his contract with Inter Milan as he was not allowed to play in the Serie A with a cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device.

Tanguy Ndombele - Tottenham to Olympique Lyon (Loan with option to sign)

Two and a half years after becoming Tottenham Hotspur's record signing for $66 million, Tanguy Ndombele has returned to Olympique Lyon on loan for the remainder of the season. The Ligue 1 club has an option to make the move permanent for $73 million.

Dejan Kulusevski - Juventus to Tottenham (Loan with obligation to sign)

Tottenham, meanwhile, have completed the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus on loan until the end of the season. The English side will also have an obligation to sign the Swedish winger in the summer for a reported $39 million. Kulusevski, 21, has two goals and three assists in 27 appearances across all competitions for the Old Lady this term.

Rodrigo Bentancur - Juventus to Tottenham ($20.90 million)

Tottenham have also signed Uruguay international Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus in a permanent move for a reported $20.90 million - to be payable over the next three years - plus another $7m in add-ons. Bentancur, 24, has spent four and a half years in Turin since he made a $23m move from Boca Juniors in 2017. He has 46 caps for Uruguay.

Giovani Lo Celso - Tottenham to Villarreal (Loan)

Tottenham have also been involved in the Deadline Day by sending Argentina international Giovani Lo Celso on loan to Villarreal until the end of the season. The 25-year-old has had a loan spell in La Liga with Betis in the 2018-19 season, where he enjoyed a lot of playing time and played at a great level. Unai Emery was reportedly keen on having him at the Yellow Submarine.

Donny van de Beek - Manchester United to Everton (Loan)

Perhaps one of the most shocking moves of Deadline Day. Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek has joined Everton on loan for the remainder of the season hoping to find the playing minutes he's been lacking at Old Trafford since his $43 million move from Ajax in the summer of 2020.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal to Barcelona (Free transfer, Gunners save wage)

Nothing has been the same for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal after he signed a new contract in the summer of 2020. The Gabonese star's performances went downhill and this season he hit rock bottom, being stripped of the captaincy and separated from the squad. Barcelona seized on his situation to upgrade their attack without spending too much, hoping that Aubameyang can get back to his best under Xavi Hernandez.

Dele Alli - Tottenham to Everton (Undisclosed fee)

Another name that Frank Lampard can erase from his wishlist as Everton have granted the new manager his desire to bring in Tottenham outcast Dele Alli. The English midfielder use to be one of the most promising players in the league back in the day but he slowly began to lose his place in the Spurs' lineup. Will he turn his career around with the Toffees?

Other Deadline Day signings: