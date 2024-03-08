Inter Miami have made a big effort to surround Lionel Messi with other big name players this offseason, but that eventually forced the club to find a new home for some of their current players, including DeAndre Yedlin.

The USA international was one of the team’s captains, but that didn’t prevent the Herons from sending him to FC Cincinanti in exchange of $172,799 in allocation money for the 2024 MLS season.

Shortly after the move, the 30-year-old made it clear he was not that affected by Inter Miami’s decision to move him. “I’m always open to anything,” Yedlin said, via AP. “I’ve been around the world playing and I just look at every new place that I go as a new experience. So I try to be as open minded as I can.”

Yedlin’s time as co-captain next to Messi is over

Yedlin had been in South Florida since 2022. Before that, he spent eight years in Europe, playing for the likes of Tottenham, Sunderland, Newcastle, and Galatasaray.

In that period, the defender also became used to playing international soccer, making 81 caps for the United States Men’s National Soccer Team with two World Cup appearances.

But at Inter Miami he enjoyed something new in his career, to play alongside the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi. After half a year as Leo’s teammate, Yedlin is now sharing the field with Luciano Acosta, another Argentine who won MLS MVP last year.

“They have a very distinct style of play and I think the type of player that I am fits that style,” Yedlin said. “So, (I’ll) just try to be very vertical and get up and down and get in behind defenses and be a menace on the defensive side.”

Inter Miami are moving on with Julian Gressel at right-back, as Gerardo Martino aims to find the best possible lineup in a year with multiple competitions for the South Florida franchise.