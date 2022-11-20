Denmark will play against Tunisia at the Education City Stadium on their debut game of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for the debut game in Group D.

As the other UEFA team in Group D, Denmark will have to prove their dominance over Tunisia and Australia to qualify for the Round of Stage in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. With huge players like Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Andreas Christensen, the Danish shouldn't have any problems.

On the other side, Tunisia probably doesn't have big names like their rival, but the African side has a project on the run. With huge young talent in the making including Hannibal Mejbri, Tunisia will have to work harder to pick up a draw at least.

Denmark Probable Lineup

With a complete 26-man roster, Denmark's head coach Kasper Hjulmand will have a nice trouble making his starting eleven for their debut game at the Education City Stadium. This matchup could be crucial for their qualifying aspirations.

Denmark's probable starting XI: Kasper Schemichel; Joachim Andersen, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen; Rasmus Kristensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Christian Eriksen, Andreas Skov Olsen, and Martin Braithwaite.

Tunisia Probable Lineup

Tunisia don't have the same player pool like Denmark to choose from. However, it was enough to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. That's why head coach Jalel Kadri is confident in the talent he has available for this match.

Tunisia's probable starting XI: Aymen Dahmen, Mohamed Drager, Bilel Ifa, Montassar Talbi, Ali Abdi; Anis Ben Slimane, Ellyes Skhiri, Hannibal Mejbri, Seifeddine Jaziri, Naim Sliti, and Youssef Msakni.