Deportivo Cali and Always Ready will face each other for Matchday 5 of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Deportivo Cali will receive Always Ready in what will be the penultimate game of both of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

You could say that this game will be all or nothing. If one of the two lose, they would be practically condemned to having to settle for fighting for third place and thus qualify for the Copa Sudamericana, while the one who won will have the chance to go to the round of 16 in the next Matchday.

On the one hand, the locals have 5 points, so by obtaining what they have won, they would reach 8, a result that would leave them very well placed for the game against Boca in the final Matchday. Always Ready come from losing to Boca thanks to a dubious penalty awarded to the "Xeneizes" and that has left them very complicated. They need the victory to be able to have one more chance. On the other hand, the tie could almost be said to serve neither.

Deportivo Cali vs Always Ready: Date

This group stage game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Deportivo Cali and Always Ready will be played at the Deportivo Cali Stadium on Thursday, May 19 at 10:00 (ET).

Deportivo Cali vs Always Ready: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Deportivo Cali vs Always Ready

You can see this group stage game of this 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Deportivo Cali and Always Ready in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

