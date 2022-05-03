Corinthians will visit Deportivo Cali this Wednesday, May 4, for Matchday 4 of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, the preview, prediction and odds in the United States.

Deportivo Cali vs Corinthians: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 Copa Libertadores in the US

Group E leaders Corinthians will be looking for their third win in this Copa Libertadores group stage when they visit Deportivo Cali. Find here all you need to know about this Libertadores game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals with 4 points (the same as Always Ready, although with a better goal difference) are second in the group. A victory against the Corinthians would allow them to surpass them (7 points against 6 for the Brazilians) and remain as leaders, obviously depending on what Always Ready does in their game against Boca Juniors.

Corinthians, meanwhile, want to stay at the top of the Group E standings. The Brazilian team did not get off to a good start losing to Always Ready, but then the victories at home against Deportivo Cali (their rival in this game) and then against Boca Juniors, they reached 6 points and the leadership in the group. Of course, they want to stay on top and start to secure their place in the round of 16, for which it will be important to win this game.

Deportivo Cali vs Corinthians: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Deportivo Cali Stadium, Cali, Colombia

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Deportivo Cali vs Corinthians: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Deportivo Cali vs Corinthians: Storylines and Head-to-Head

There are not a few games between these two rivals, but in all of them Corinthians have shown a clear superiority. There have been 3 in total, all of them won by the Brazilian team, the last of them two weeks ago for the group stage of this 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Before that, they had coincided in Group D of the 2006 edition of the Copa Libertadores. The first game was on February 16 with a 1-0 result, while the second in Brazil was on April 20 and in this case the final score was 3-0.

How to watch or live stream Deportivo Cali vs Corinthians in the US

The game that will be played this Wednesday, May 4 at the Deportivo Cali Stadium for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Deportivo Cali and Corinthians will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Deportivo Cali vs Corinthians: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Corinthians are the favorite with +150 odds, while Deportivo Cali have +195. A tie would finish in a +220 payout.

Caliente Deportivo Cali +150 Tie +220 Corinthians +220

*Odds via Caliente