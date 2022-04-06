Deportivo Tachira play against Palmeiras today at the Estadio Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo for a Group Stage game of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Deportivo Tachira and Palmeiras meet in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. This game will take place atEstadio Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo today, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The home team is ready to play against the champions. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Deportivo Tachira are back to the Copa Libertadores for the second consecutive year, they have played multiple consecutive times in the tournament in the 21st century, but in 2019 the team was out of the tournament due to poor local results.

Palmeiras are the defending champions of the tournament, they are big favorites to win the Copa Libertadores again or at least reach the knockout stage where they will surely have to play against another big favorite.

Deportivo Tachira vs Palmeiras: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo, San Cristobal, Venezuela.

Deportivo Tachira vs Palmeiras: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Deportivo Tachira vs Palmeiras: Storylines

Deportivo Tachira had a poor performance in the last edition of the Copa Libertadores with a record of 3-0-3 and 9 points but in the end that record was enough for the team to keep the third spot of the group standings to play in the Copa Sudamericana. The last time Deportivo Tachira played in the knockout stage was in 2016 when they made it to the round of 16.

Palmeiras won the Copa Libertadores trophy in 2021 against Flamengo in a hard-fought final that ended in extra time 2-1. Palmeiras played against three Brazilian teams in the knockout stage. In the 2021 group stage Palmeiras were dominant with 5-0-1 and 15 points.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Deportivo Tachira vs Palmeiras in the U.S.

Deportivo Tachira vs Palmeiras: Predictions And Odds

Deportivo Tachira are underdogs with 7.75 odds that will pay $775 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they know how to play in the tournament but the visitors are the champions. Palmeiras are favorites at 1.42 odds. The draw is offered at 4.20 and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Copa Libertadores game is: Draw 4.20.

BetMGM Deportivo Tachira 7.75 Draw / Totals 4.20 / 2.5 Palmeiras 1.42

