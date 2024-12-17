Dibu Martinez wins The Best FIFA Goalkeeper: How many awards does the Argentine star boast?

Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínezhas wrapped up 2024 in spectacular fashion. After securing the prestigious Lev Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d’Or gala earlier this year, the Aston Villa shot-stopper was crowned The Best FIFA Goalkeeper for 2024, solidifying his position as one of the world’s elite goalkeepers.

Martínez’s stellar year included being named the best goalkeeper of the 2024 Copa America, a tournament Argentina dominated with Martínez as their undisputed starter. In seven matches, he conceded just one goal—during the semifinal against Ecuador—and recorded clean sheets in six of those games.

His club success with Aston Villa was equally impressive. Martínez played a crucial role in Villa’s remarkable run to the UEFA Conference League semifinals and was instrumental in securing the club’s historic fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That achievement booked Aston Villa’s first Champions League appearance in four decades. Notably, he already has four clean sheets in six Champions League matches this season.

Advertisement

Emiliano Martinez holds goal scoring chance at the UEFA Champions League against Bayern Munich. (IMAGO / Eibner)

Advertisement

This marks Martínez’s second The Best FIFA Goalkeeper award, having first won the honor in 2022 following Argentina’s triumphant World Cup campaign in Qatar. In 2023, the award went to Manchester City’s Ederson, who was pivotal in his team’s first Champions League title win.

Advertisement

see also Barcelona gem Lamine Yamal reveals his favorite players apart from Lionel Messi

How many awards does Dibu Martínez hold?

In total, Emiliano Martínez has amassed seven major individual awards throughout his career. His first big recognition came in 2021, when he won the Golden Glove at the Copa América after Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 in a historic final at the Maracana Stadium.

The following year, Martínez added the Golden Glove at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to his collection. Argentina claimed their third World Cup title, and Martínez’s heroic performances, including crucial penalty saves, were instrumental. He was also crowned The Best FIFA Goalkeeper, cementing his status among the sport’s elite.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2023, Martínez received the coveted Lev Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d’Or gala, recognizing him as the best goalkeeper of the year. In 2024, Martínez’s trophy cabinet grew even larger. He won the Golden Glove at the Copa América 2024 after helping Argentina lift the trophy for the second consecutive time. He also claimed his second Lev Yashin Trophy and most recently, the 2024 The Best FIFA Goalkeeper award.

The Best FIFA Goalkeeper winners

Here’s a look at all the winners of The Best FIFA Goalkeeper award since its inception:

2017: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus/Italy)

2018: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid/Belgium)

2019: Alisson Becker (Liverpool/Brazil)

2020 : Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich/Germany)

: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich/Germany) 2021: Édouard Mendy (Chelsea/Senegal)

2022 : Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa/Argentina)

: (Aston Villa/Argentina) 2023: Ederson (Manchester City/Brazil)

2024: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa/Argentina)