What happens if Arsenal win, tie or lose vs Crystal Palace today in 2025-26 EFL Cup quarterfinals?

Arsenal and Crystal Palace are set to clash in the 2025-26 EFL Cup quarterfinals today. These two Premier League powerhouses are competing for a coveted spot in the semifinals, with fans eagerly anticipating the outcome to see which team advances to the next round.

This showdown features two London-based teams experiencing contrasting fortunes in the Premier League and international competitions. Arsenal currently lead the league by two points over Manchester City, one of the tournament’s most formidable teams.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace sit three points shy of an international tournament spot in the standings and trail Arsenal by 10 points. Nevertheless, they are competing in the UEFA Conference League, where they progressed to the next round just last week.

Arsenal are also excelling in the Champions League, topping the standings and securing direct qualification to the next round with an impressive 6-0-0 record. These two teams present differing narratives yet share a common goal: reaching the semifinals of the EFL Cup.

What happens if Arsenal win against Palace?

If Arsenal defeat Crystal Palace today, they will progress to the EFL Cup semifinals. It’s important to note that this stage consists of single-match games, and Arsenal has the home advantage in this encounter.

A victory would set up a classic London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea, as “The Blues” await the winner of this quarterfinal clash in the semifinals, after beating Cardiff last week.

What happens if Arsenal tie against Palace?

If Arsenal tie with Crystal Palace today, the match will proceed to a penalty shootout to determine who advances to the semifinals. This change in format means there is no extra time, a rule that has been in place since the 2018-19 season.

What happens if Arsenal lose against Palace?

If Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace today, they will be eliminated from the EFL Cup and miss the opportunity to face Chelsea in the semifinals. Regardless of the margin of defeat or if it comes by penalties, Arsenal would then shift their focus to their other ongoing competitions.

