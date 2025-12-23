MLB Rumors: NY Yankees could pivot to proven Astros ace amid Cody Bellinger free-agency push

The New York Yankees may still have room to pivot their offseason plans, even as attention has centered on their pursuit of Cody Bellinger. While the club’s winter has moved at a measured pace, recent speculation suggests New York has not closed the door on adding a proven frontline starter before Opening Day.

Despite mixed signals from team leadership, the Yankees continue to be linked to multiple high-profile arms. One scenario gaining traction would involve pairing a major rotation addition with a reunion or commitment to a middle-of-the-order bat, reshaping the roster more dramatically than previously expected.

That possibility gained new momentum after a national report floated the idea that New York could still make a significant move involving a veteran left-hander with deep postseason experience.

Yankees still linked to Astros left-hander

In a recent column for Forbes, Chuck Murr suggested the Yankees should not be ruled out in the market for Houston Astrosace Framber Valdez, noting that a combination of Valdez and Bellinger could outperform other speculative paths the team has considered this winter.

Framber Valdez #59 of the Astros pitches against the Athletics. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

“Don’t discount the Yankees bidding big for Framber Valdez and re-signing Bellinger, either,” Murr wrote. “Getting both could turn out being better than adding the yet MLB-unproven Imai and [Kyle] Tucker.”

Rotation needs could shape Yankees’ decision

With parts of the Yankees’ rotation still recovering from injury, Valdez’s durability and playoff résumé could be appealing. According to The Athletic, he is projected to command a long-term deal north of $190 million, placing him among the top free agents available this offseason.

While New York has also been linked to Japanese star Tatsuya Imai, manager Aaron Boone recently tempered expectations by suggesting the club may not view another starter as an immediate necessity. That uncertainty has fueled speculation that, if the Yankees do strike, they could prioritize an MLB-proven arm rather than an international projection.

