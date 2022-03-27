Ecuador will play against Argentina for the Matchday 18 Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this game.

Ecuador will face Argentina this Tuesday at the Estadio Monumental Pichincha for Matchday 18 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you can find out the predicted lineups of both teams for this Qualifiers game. It will be broadcast in the United States exclusively on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a duel between two teams that are already qualified, which will make this match more attractive due to the teams facing each other than the ones at stake. Argentina achieved their classification several Matchdays ago (they were the second to achieve it after Brazil), while Ecuador did so on Matchday 17 despite losing to Paraguay.

Beyond the fact that, whatever the result, both teams will be in Qatar, it will be an interesting game so that both can plan their teams for what will be the World Cup in November. Above all it will be important for Ecuador, who need to improve their performance if they want to have a chance in Qatar.

Ecuador predicted lineup

The DC United striker Michael Estrada could team up again with Enner Valencia. If he scores a goal, he could equal Messi, Lautaro Martínez and Luis Suárez on seven goals.

Ecuador probable starting XI: Galindez; Castillo, Hincapié, Torres, Estupiñán; Méndez, Gruezo, Mena, Sarmiento; Valencia, Estrada.

Argentina predicted lineup

The Argentine team would be more or less the same as the one that comes from beating Venezuela 3-0. The only changes would be the entry of Quarta for Pezella, and the return of Paredes instead of MacAllister.

Argentina predicted starting XI: Armani; Molina, Otamendi, Quarta, Tagliafico; De Paul, Rodriguez, Paredes; Messi, Correa, Di Maria.

