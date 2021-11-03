El Salvador and Bolivia will face each other in an international friendly match at Audi Field stadium in Washington. Here, check out when, where and how to watch this match.

The national teams of El Salvador and Bolivia will meet in an international friendly match at the Audi Field Stadium to continue their preparations for what’s left of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In the Concacaf Qualifiers in the Octagonal Final, El Salvador is in a complicated scenario. They have only registered five points and currently are in the penultimate position. And in six presentations they have a victory, two draws and three defeats under the command of Hugo Pérez.

On the other hand, Bolivia are in the seventh spot of the South American World Cup classification. They have won their last two matches against Peru (1-0) and Paraguay (4-0). They are five points away from qualifying positions.

El Salvador vs Bolivia: Date

The national teams of El Salvador and Bolivia will face each other at Audi Field Stadium in Washington DC, United States, on Friday, November 5, 2021 for an international friendly match at 8:00 PM (ET).

El Salvador vs Bolivia: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream El Salvador vs Bolivia

The international friendly match between El Salvador and Bolivia to be played in Washington DC on Friday, November 5, 2021 won’t be broadcasted in the United States.