El Salvador and Jamaica square off this week on Matchday 7 of the Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualification for Qatar 2022. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

El Salvador vs Jamaica: Date, Time, and TV channel in the US for Matchday 7 of Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

The November international break will resume the exciting Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualification for Qatar 2022. El Salvador and Jamaica will meet in a must-win game for each side in San Salvador.

Hugo Perez's boys desperately need a victory that keeps them in contention for a World Cup berth, although it looks unlikely at this point. El Salvador come from two straight defeats to Costa Rica and Mexico. Will they bounce back at home?

On the other hand, the Reggae Boyz will try to build from their last victory over Honduras, which was their second game without defeat. However, Jamaica also had a slow start to the campaign. So, if they lose this one, their World Cup aspirations would be significantly reduced.

El Salvador vs Jamaica: Date

El Salvador and Jamaica will face each other on Friday, November 12, at Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador. After six rounds of play, both have five points but Jamaica sit one place above El Salvador due to goal difference.

El Salvador vs Jamaica: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

TV channel in the US to watch El Salvador vs Jamaica

The game to be played between El Salvador and Jamaica on Matchday 7 of the Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.