El Salvador vs Jamaica: Predictions, odds, and how to watch Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers in the US

It's time for international soccer, it's time for the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. El Salvador and Jamaica square off on Friday, November 12, on Matchday 7 of The Ocho on the road to Qatar 2022. Here, you will find the preview, predictions, storylines, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

La Selecta head into this clash under pressure to claim all three points after two defeats in a row. Hugo Perez's side got off to a slow start, and its World Cup aspirations could be over if it doesn't turn things around soon.

The Reggae Boyz are in a similar spot, only that they arrive at this game in better spirits. Theodore Whitmore's men will make the trip to San Salvador riding on a two-game unbeaten run, which they'll hope to extend with another win.

El Salvador vs Jamaica: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021

Time: 9:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Cuscatlan, San Salvador

El Salvador vs Jamaica: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

El Salvador vs Jamaica: Storylines

El Salvador were left empty-handed last time out by Mexico, who claimed a hard-fought, 2-1 win. That left La Selecta in seventh place after Matchday 6 with five points. Will they get back on track this time?

Jamaica are one spot above them despite they have racked up the same points. Goal difference may be giving Whitmore's side the edge, but that doesn't change the fact it needs to pick up victories fast. Will the Reggae Boyz claim their second win in a row after beating Honduras?

How to watch or live stream El Salvador vs Jamaica in the US

The game to be played between El Salvador and Jamaica on Matchday 7 of the Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast on UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, and Paramount+.

El Salvador vs Jamaica: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have revealed their predictions. FanDuel has given El Salvador +140 odds, while Jamaica have +220 to produce an upset, and a tie would result in a +195 payout.

FanDuel El Salvador +140 Tie +195 Jamaica +220

* Odds via FanDuel.