El Salvador and Jamaica will clash today at the Cuscatlan Stadium in San Salvador in a match for the 7th round of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how to watch this WCQ game in different parts of the world.
Both national teams need a victory today to climb positions in the World Cup Qualifying Final Round standings. Jamaica and El Salvador both have five points after six matches, but the Jamaican side is one position ahead due to the goal difference rule.
The Reggae Boyz arrive at this game after a two-game unbeaten run, while La Selecta need to turn the page after suffering two defeats in a row. There's no doubt that this will be a game not be missed.
El Salvador vs Jamaica: Time of the Game
Argentina: 11.00 PM
Brazil: 11.00 PM
El Salvador: 8:00 PM
Panama: 9.00 PM
Mexico: 8.00 PM
US: 9.00 PM (ET)
Jamaica: 9.00 PM
El Salvador vs Jamaica: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: Star+
El Salvador: TCS GO, Canal 4 El Salvador
Panama: Nex
US: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Paramount+