El Salvador and Jamaica will face each other today at the Cuscatlan Stadium in San Salvador for the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out how to watch this game in different parts of the world.

Both national teams need a victory today to climb positions in the World Cup Qualifying Final Round standings. Jamaica and El Salvador both have five points after six matches, but the Jamaican side is one position ahead due to the goal difference rule.

The Reggae Boyz arrive at this game after a two-game unbeaten run, while La Selecta need to turn the page after suffering two defeats in a row. There's no doubt that this will be a game not be missed.

El Salvador vs Jamaica: Time of the Game

Argentina: 11.00 PM

Brazil: 11.00 PM

El Salvador: 8:00 PM

Panama: 9.00 PM

Mexico: 8.00 PM

US: 9.00 PM (ET)

Jamaica: 9.00 PM

El Salvador vs Jamaica: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

El Salvador: TCS GO, Canal 4 El Salvador

Panama: Nex

US: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Paramount+