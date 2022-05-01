El Salvador play against Panama today for an International Friendly game. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

El Salvador and Panama meet in an International Friendly game. This game will take place at Subaru Park in Pennsylvania today at 4:30 PM (ET). The visitors want to start rebuilding the hope of another world cup. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

El Salvador did everything possible to qualify for the World Cup but the team could not reach any of the four spots in the standings. Only two wins for El Salvador during the qualifiers and a recent loss against Guatemala 0-4 in a Friendly game.

Panama showed a good performance in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers but the team could not do anything to avoid two losses that ended the dream of playing in the upcoming World Cup, the last game of the qualifiers was a victory for Panama against Canada on the road.

El Salvador vs Panama: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Time: 4:30 PM (ET)

Location: WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, North Carolina.

El Salvador vs Panama: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

El Salvador vs Panama: Storylines

El Salvador have not won a game since January 30, 2022, on that occasion they won their second and last qualifiers game against Honduras. That victory ended a losing streak since December 11, 2021, and the team had not won a qualifiers game since October 7 of that year. El Salvador's most recent game was a loss against Guatemala, El Salvador allowed four goals, one only in the first half and the other three goals in the second half of the game.

Panama came so close to playing in Qatar 2022 that it was a surprise when they didn't even reach the 4th spot of the CONCACAF standings to play in the inter-confederation playoffs. But Panama lost a game against the USMNT and a draw against Honduras that turned out to be costly for them. The most recent friendly game for Panama was a draw against Peru 1-1 on January 16, 2022.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free El Salvador vs Panama in the U.S.

This International Friendly game TV channels information isn’t available yet, but is probably that this game will be brodcast in local TV channels in the North Carolina area but right now the brodcasting information isn’t availble.

El Salvador vs Panama: Predictions And Odds

El Salvador were relatively close to qualifying for Qatar 2022 but the team lost key games against rivals that were considered weak. The same thing happened with Panama, they were very close to playing in the World Cup but the excess of confidence took them out of standings spots to play in Qatar. Panama can win this game easily.

