Elche hosts Atletico Madrid at Estadio Martínez Valero in a 2026-27 LaLiga matchup between a team fighting the relegation zone and a side chasing the top of the table. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Elche vs Atletico Madrid: Match Summary Match Elche vs. Atletico Madrid Tournament 2026-27 LaLiga Date Saturday, November 28, 2026 Time 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT TV Channels ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, ESPN+

How to watch Elche vs Atletico Madrid in the USA

ESPN Deportes carries this LaLiga matchup on television in the USA.

Fans can also stream the match through Fubo or ESPN+.

Can I watch Elche vs Atletico Madrid for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Elche vs Atletico Madrid for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Elche sits 19th in LaLiga. They drew 1-1 with Levante on November 23, lost 0-2 to Betis on November 8, and fell 0-1 to Valencia on November 1. The club has struggled to find consistent results in recent weeks.

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Atletico Madrid arrives in third place. The club beat Viking 2-0 on November 25 and defeated Getafe 3-0 on November 22, though they lost 1-2 to Barcelona on November 8. Atletico Madrid will look to keep pace near the top of the standings with another win on the road.

Atletico Madrid leads the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on April 22, 2026: Elche 3-2 Atletico Madrid.

Elche vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted Lineups

Elche (4-3-3): Matias Dituro; Buba Sangare, Victor Chust, Federico Redondo, Roy Revivo; Gonzalo Villar, Martim Neto, Javier Morcillo; Lucas Cepeda, Fernando Nino, German Valera.

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Atletico Madrid (4-2-3-1): Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, David Hancko, Alex Grimaldo; Pablo Barrios, Lee Kang-in, Morten Hjulmand; Giuliano Simeone, Julian Alvarez, Alex Baena.

What time is the Elche vs Atletico Madrid match?

The Elche vs Atletico Madrid match kicks off on Saturday, November 28, at 12:30 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 12:30 PM

Central Time (CT): 11:30 AM

Mountain Time (MT): 10:30 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 9:30 AM