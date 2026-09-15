Elche vs Real Madrid: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for LaLiga game on September 15, 2026

Elche host Real Madrid at the Martinez Valero in Matchday 6 of LaLiga, with both sides needing points for very different reasons. Here’s how to watch the Spanish clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Elche vs Real Madrid Tournament LaLiga Date Tuesday, September 15, 2026 Time 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT TV Channels ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, ESPN App, ESPN+

How to watch Elche vs Real Madrid in the USA

The Elche vs Real Madrid LaLiga Matchday 6 clash will be available to viewers in the United States on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, while the match can also be streamed through Fubo, ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

Can I watch Elche vs Real Madrid for free?

Fubo‘s current U.S. site lists five-day free trials on several plans, although the company states that trial availability and duration can vary by plan and customer, so viewers should verify the offer before completing registration.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Elche and Real Madrid arrive at the Martinez Valero with very different objectives on the line in Matchday 6 of LaLiga. Elche are still searching for their first league win of the season and sit 19th with two points, although a 1-1 draw away to Athletic Club in their most recent outing offered some encouragement.

Martin Anselmi’s side will now try to turn that improved defensive performance into a major result against one of the title contenders. Real Madrid, meanwhile, need another victory to keep pace at the top of the table.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid during the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match (Source: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

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Jose Mourinho’s team are second and three points behind leaders Barcelona heading into the trip to Elche, making this a potentially important opportunity to maintain pressure on the Catalan club.

Madrid also have Atletico Madrid waiting in the derby on September 20, so securing three points at the Martinez Valero would be particularly valuable before another major fixture.

For Elche, the challenge is finding the right balance between competing against Madrid’s attacking talent and imposing their own style. Anselmi has specifically argued that keeping possession can be the best form of defense against Real Madrid, emphasizing the need for patience and control rather than simply allowing the visitors to dictate the match.

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Elche vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineups

Elche CF (3-4-2-1): Matias Dituro; Victor Chust, Federico Redondo, Buba Sangare; Roy Revivo, Gonzalo Villar, Javi Morcillo, Ruben Sanchez; Facundo Buonanotte, German Valera; Abiel Osorio.

Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois; Marc Cucurella, Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Bernardo Silva, Eduardo Camavinga; Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler; Kylian Mbappe.

What time is the Elche vs Real Madrid match?

The Elche vs Real Madrid match kicks off on Tuesday, September 15, at 3:30 PM ET. The scheduled start is 9:30 p.m. local time in Spain, as confirmed by LaLiga and Real Madrid.

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