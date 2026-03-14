Where to watch Real Madrid vs Elche live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Real Madrid will face off against Elche in a Matchday 28 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Elche online in the US on Fubo]

A pivotal matchup in La Liga sees Real Madrid pushing to keep pace in the title race while Elche CF fight to stay clear of relegation. Los Blancos are now sitting four points behind leaders FC Barcelona.

This leaves little room for mistakes as Kylian Mbappe and company aim to secure all three points. Meanwhile, Elche have 26 points and are just one point above the drop zone, making this a must-win situation as they look to climb further from danger.

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When will the Real Madrid vs Elche match be played?

Real Madrid receive Elche on Saturday, March 14, for the Matchday 28 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Rafa Mir of Elche – Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

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Real Madrid vs Elche: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Elche in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Elche in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.