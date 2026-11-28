Al Hazem hosts Al Nassr on November 28, 2026 in the Saudi Pro League, and the predicted lineups show two teams heading in very different directions. The home side will look to find stability while the visitors arrive with far more firepower on paper. Both predicted lineups point to a game that could expose the gap between the two squads early.

Al Hazem are predicted in a 4-3-3 with Jindrich Stanek in goal behind a back four of Mohammed Al-Yami, Sultan Tanker, Amine Ben Hamida and Ahmed Al-Nakhli. The midfield trio of Aboubacar Bah, Bonheur Mugisha and Sofiane Bendebka will need to control the tempo against a technically sharper Al Nassr side. Up front, Mohammed Al-Hamdani, Afimico Pululu and Ahmed Al-Shamrani give them pace and directness, which could be useful on quick transitions. With no absences listed, the home side can at least field what looks like their intended strongest XI.

Al Hazem’s predicted lineup (4-3-3): Jindrich Stanek; Mohammed Al-Yami, Sultan Tanker, Amine Ben Hamida, Ahmed Al-Nakhli; Aboubacar Bah, Bonheur Mugisha, Sofiane Bendebka; Mohammed Al-Hamdani, Afimico Pululu, Ahmed Al-Shamrani.

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Al Nassr are set up in a 4-2-3-1, with Bento Krepski in goal and a back line of Nawaf Al-Boushail, Mohamed Simakan, Inigo Martinez and Awad Aman. Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Samu are predicted to anchor the double pivot, giving protection to an attacking line of Joao Felix, Abdullah Al-Hamdan and Angelo Gabriel behind lone striker Cristiano Ronaldo. That front four carries significant quality and should trouble Al Hazem’s back line throughout. With no absences listed, Al Nassr can call on their full group as they look to put the Al Ahli defeat behind them.

Al Nassr’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Bento Krepski; Nawaf Al-Boushail, Mohamed Simakan, Inigo Martinez, Awad Aman; Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Joao Felix, Samu; Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Cristiano Ronaldo, Angelo Gabriel.

How does Al Hazem arrive for the game vs Al Nassr?

Al Hazem come into this one off a 2-4 loss to Al Khaleej on October 29, a result that followed a 2-2 draw with Al-Fayha on October 22. Before that, they fell 0-1 to Al Hilal on October 19, meaning they have not won in their last three outings. This match gives them a chance to stop the slide against a heavyweight opponent.

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How does Al Nassr arrive for the game vs Al Hazem?

Al Nassr enter on the back of a 1-3 defeat to Al Ahli on November 20, which snapped a strong run that included a 5-3 win over Al Kholood on October 29 and a 3-1 victory against Al-Faisaly on October 23. The loss to Al Ahli was their first setback after back-to-back wins, and they will want to respond quickly on the road. A result here would steady their form heading into the next stretch of matches.