Social media could be very useful nowadays. Manchester United's fans can presume that they are capable of doing something big for their team this way and they finally got a response from Elon Musk about him buying the club.

Manchester United is lot living the best moment in its history. The Red Devils are at the bottom of the 2022-23 Premier League season and the fans are desperate. For this reason, the followers used social media to ask Elon Musk if he is willing to buy the club and he finally gave an astonishing response.

Elon Musk is one of the most wealthy business magnates of the world and a known investor. This last reason is why Manchester United's fans used Twitter as the main way to ask politely if he was interested in buying the club. The bad results provoked this desperate action by the fans as they are not happy with the way in which the team is being managed.

The Glazer family owns Manchester United, but the fans are no longer comfortable with how they are managing the club. It is also important to clarify that Elon Musk is not a soccer man, but the economic knowledge that he has could bring some stability to the Red Devils.

Elon Musk's astonishing response to Manchester United's fans about him buying the club

Manchester United's fans used Twitter to ask Elon Musk, multiple times, if he was willing to buy the club from the Glazer family. There was no response from the business man until now and is a thrilling one for them.

"Also, I'm buying Manchester United, you are welcome!", tweeted Elon Musk this August 16. Of course he provoked the reaction from al the Red Devils as he finally made a statement regarding this topic.

It would be an ambitious move for Elon Musk as he would be entering the soccer world. Manchester United's value is of $4.6 billion and the business man's net wrth is of $256.7 billion according to Fobres, so it would not be so complicated for him to acquire the Premier League club.