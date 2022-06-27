Emelec take on Atletico Mineiro at Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Round of 16. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Emelec and Atletico Mineiro meet in a Round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil. The visitors were slightly better during the group stage. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Emelec are the only Ecuadorian team that managed to reach this stage since the other team from that country, Independiente del Valle, could not collect more than 8 points and were sent to the Copa Sudamericana. Emelec also had the same amount of points during the group stage but they were in the second spot of Group A with access to the RO16.

Atletico Mineiro lost only one game during the group stage, the other five games were three wins and two draws for a total of 11 points, the same number of points as Deportes Tolima but Atletico Mineiro’s goal difference was +4.

Emelec vs Atletico Mineiro: Date

Emelec and Atletico Mineiro play for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Round of 16 on Tuesday, June 28 at Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil. The home team knows that they are underdogs against the Brazilians, but the offensive attack of the home team was highly efficient during the group stage with 14 goals for and the visitors scored only 10 goals for.

Emelec vs Atletico Mineiro: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:15 PM

CT: 5:15 PM

MT: 4:15 PM

PT: 3:15 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Emelec vs Atletico Mineiro at the 2022 Copa Libertadores Round of 16

This game for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Round of 16, Emelec and Atletico Mineiro at the Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil on Tuesday, June 28, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT