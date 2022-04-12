Emelec take on Deportivo Tachira at Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Emelec and Deportivo Tachira meet in a Group A game of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. This game will take place at Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil. The visitors want to win at all costs. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The home team, Emelec, still do not know what it is to win in the Group Stage of the Copa Libertadores but at least they have not lost a game since their first game in the group was a draw against Independiente Petrolero 1-1 on the road.

Deportivo Tachira were unlucky and had to play their first game against defending champions Palmeiras. It was obvious that Deportivo Tachira were underdogs against the champions and they lost that game 0-4 at home.

Emelec vs Deportivo Tachira: Date

Emelec and Deportivo Tachira play for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage on Thursday, April 14 at Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil. The visitors will not hesitate to attack from the first minute of play as they need a win or draw to climb spots in the group standings.

Emelec vs Deportivo Tachira: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Emelec vs Deportivo Tachira at the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage

This game for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage, Emelec and Deportivo Tachira at the Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil on Thursday, April 14, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.