Emelec will play against Deportivo Tachira for the Group A of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Here you can know about how to watch or live stream free in the US, information about the game, prediction and odds.

Ecuadorian side Emelec will play against Venezuelan side Deportivo Tachira for Group A of the 2022 Copa Libertadores on Thrusday April 14, 2022. Both teams are looking for their first win at this year's international tournament. Emelec tied their first game against Independiente Petrolero and Deportivo Tachira lost to the reigning champion Palmeiras. If you are in the US, you can watch this game live on FuboTV (Free Trial).

Emelec will face Deportivo Tachira for the first time in a 2-round game for this group. The Ecuadorian team came after a last minute draw as visiting team against the Bolivian side Independiente Petrolero. This has given them the 2nd place in this group.

While Deportivo Tachira struggled against the Copa Libertadores' champions Palmeiras in their debut. El Carrusel Aurinegro lost by a score of 0-4 as the home team in the first match. They need a victory on this Matchday if they want at least to qualify for Copa Sudamericana.

Emelec vs Deportivo Tachira: Match Information

Date: Thrusday, April 14, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio George Campwell, Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Emelec vs Deportivo Tachira: Time by states in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Emelec vs Deportivo Tachira: Storylines

Emelec vs Deportivo Tachira will face-off for the Group A of 2022 Copa Libertadores. This game will be the second match for both of them. Emelec have only lost once as host against a Venezuelan team at Copa Libertadores. Back in 1999, Los Electricos lost 1-3 against Estudiantes de Merida at the Round of 16 Stage.

El Carrusel Aurinegro have never won in Ecuadorian territory. Their best result was a draw back in 2018 at the First Round of Copa Libertadores. Also they have already faced Emelec in the past. In 2016, Emelec won back-to-back games against Deportivo Tachira. The first one as the visiting team by 1-0 and as the home team, they clinched a 2-0 win.

Emelec vs Deportivo Tachira: How to watch or stream live in the US

Emelec vs Deportivo Tachira for the Group A of 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage will be available in the United States on FuboTV (Free Trial). You can also watch this game in the US on: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.

Emelec vs Deportivo Tachira: Predictions and Odds

Bets are on the line in the US and the odds are ready for you to take advantage of them. BetMGM see Emelec as favorites with -303 odds. On the other hand, Deportivo Táchira have +380 to pull off with a fantastic performance and a draw would also result in a +380 payout.

