Southgate's time as manager is probably coming to an end or at least that's what the fans are asking after the poor results in the Nations League. Check here who can replace Southgate.

England are not playing as their fans expected, the team is suffering in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League and that competition is supposed to help the Three Lions to fix the attacking and defending issues before traveling to Qatar 2022.

It seems unfair to ask for a new manager after a few poor results, but fans are tired of Gareth Southgate's boring and slow football style. But what England has achieved in recent years with Southgate is indelible.

England qualified to play in Qatar 2022, their first game in the big tournament will be against Iran on November 21, 2022 and four days later on November 25 they play their 'cousins' United States at the Al Khot stadium in Qatar.

Who is the new voted name to become England’s manager?

It all started after England drew a game 0-0 against Italy in the UEFA Nations League, that was the second consecutive draw for the Three Lions after drawing another game against Germany 1-1 and losing one against Hungary 0-1.

The fans were furious about the bad result against Italy and that moment was used by SPORTbible to make a poll with candidates to replace Gareth Southgate, among them was Graham Potter who was the most voted with 39.2% votes (7,187 votes out of 18,334).

Graham Potter is the Brighton & Hove Albion's manager, the team's season was considered a 'successful' thanks to Potter with 12 wins, 15 draws and 11 losses in the 9th spot of the Premier League standings.

