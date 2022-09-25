England will receive Germany for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group A3. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game on FuboTV (free trial).
This group 3 of League A was, as expected, the most difficult of all is 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League, with 4 very important teams, two of which will be in Qatar. The most curious thing is that precisely those two are the rivals of this game, but both have had the worst performances of the group.
On the German side, the loss suffered in Matchday 5 at home against Hungary leaves them with no chance of winning the group. The England case is even worse, since with only two points out of a possible 15, they were left with no chance of avoiding relegation even by beating the Germans. The best thing for both is to take it as a warm-up friendly for the World Cup.
England vs Germany: Kick-Off Time
England will play against Germany for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group A3 this Monday, September 26 at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.
Australia: 3:45 AM (September 27)
Barbados: 2:45 PM
Belize: 12:45 PM
Botswana: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Burundi: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 9:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Eswatini: 8:45 PM
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Gambia: 6:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Guyana: 2:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 27)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Lesotho: 8:45 PM
Liberia: 6:45 PM
Malawi: 8:45 PM
Malta: 8:45 PM
Mauritius: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Namibia: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Pakistan: 11:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 27)
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Rwanda: 8:45 PM
Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 27)
Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (September 27)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
South Sudan: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (September 27)
Sudan: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM
Uganda: 9:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Zambia: 7:45 PM
Zimbabwe: 7:45 PM
England vs Germany: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: csport.tv
Barbados: csport.tv
Belize: ESPN North
Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV, Globo Channels
Brunei: Astro Go
Burundi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada: DAZN, Fubo Sports Network
Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
France: L'Equipe Web
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Germany: RTL
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Virgin TV Go, Channel 4, Virgin Media Two
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now
Lesotho: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Liberia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mauritius: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Namibia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Portugal: Match Player, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League, Supersport Grandstand
South Sudan: DStv Now
Sudan: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Eswatini: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Tanzania: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, Channel 4
USA: FuboTV (free trial), ViX, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, VIX+
Zambia: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Zimbabwe: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2