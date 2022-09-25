England will face Germany for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group A3. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

England will receive Germany for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group A3. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game on FuboTV (free trial).

This group 3 of League A was, as expected, the most difficult of all is 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League, with 4 very important teams, two of which will be in Qatar. The most curious thing is that precisely those two are the rivals of this game, but both have had the worst performances of the group.

On the German side, the loss suffered in Matchday 5 at home against Hungary leaves them with no chance of winning the group. The England case is even worse, since with only two points out of a possible 15, they were left with no chance of avoiding relegation even by beating the Germans. The best thing for both is to take it as a warm-up friendly for the World Cup.

England vs Germany: Kick-Off Time

England will play against Germany for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group A3 this Monday, September 26 at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

England vs Germany: TV Channel and Live Streaming

