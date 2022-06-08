England and Italy face off on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League group stage. Here you will find when, where, at what time, and how to watch this exciting game in the United States and Canada.

The Three Lions head into this clash aiming to not only claim revenge against the team that destroyed their continental aspirations at Wembley last year but also to pick up their first win in the tournament. Gareth Southgate's men began their campaign on the wrong foot, losing to Hungary before snatching a late draw to Germany. However, their sights are set on Qatar 2022.

On the other hand, while the Azzurra can take pride in their European success last year, they are trying to get back on their feet after failing to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the second time in a row. On top of that, they were recently destroyed by Argentina in the Finalissima. But their luck has changed in the Nations League so far, as they arrive at this clash leading Group C with 4 points thanks to a draw against Germany and a win over Italy.

England vs Italy: Date

The English national team will take on the Italian side on Saturday, June 11, on Matchday 3 of Group C of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. The game will take place at Molineux Stadium, home to Premier League side Wolves.

England vs Italy: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch England vs Italy in the US and Canada

The game to be played between England and Italy on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League group stage will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV and by DAZN in Canada. Another option in the US: ViX.

How to watch England vs Italy anywhere

If you're not in the United States nor Canada and want to live stream the game between England and Italy for Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, you can do so by using ATLAS VPN.