England and Italy will face each other today at Molineux Stadium on Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A3. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in different parts of the world.

Today, June 11, 2022, at 2:45 PM (ET), England and Italy will meet for the first time since the Euro 2020 Finals at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton for the fourth matchday of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. We've provided information on the kick-off time of this League A Group A3 soccer match and how to watch or stream it online for free in your country. In the United States, FuboTV offers it, and in Canada, DAZN does.

This will be the 29th time they will have met in total. It's hardly a surprise that Italy is the favorite in head-to-head matchups, having won ten times in a row. So far, England have eight victories and ten draws under their belt.

The last time they clashed was on July 11, 2021, in the Euro 2020 Final match at Wembley Stadium in London, in which Italy prevailed on penalties. After so long, this is going to be an even more exciting matchup when they meet again in the new Nations League edition.

England vs Italy: Kick-off Time

England vs Italy: TV Channel and Live Streaming

