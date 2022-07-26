England take on Sweden at Bramall Lane in Sheffield for the UEFA Women's EURO Semifinal 2022. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

England and Sweden meet in the UEFA Women's EURO Semifinal 2022. This game will take place at Bramall Lane in Sheffield. The home team had some luck to get to this stage but the visitors are favorites and they know how to win. Here is all the detailed information about this EURO Semifinal game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

England played well during the group stage of the tournament with three perfect wins for a total of nine points with 14 goals for. During the knockout stage the English women won in the quarter-finals against Spain 2-1 on penalty kicks.

Sweden did not win all of their group stage games but they were the top seeded Group C thanks to their goal difference of +6. In the knockout stage Sweden played against a big favorite like Belgium and won the game 1-0.

England vs Sweden: Date

England and Sweden play for the UEFA Women's EURO Semifinal 2022 on Tuesday, July 26 at Bramall Lane in Sheffield. The home team must play better than they did during the group stage, the visitors know that their rival will have all the support of the local fans and it will be hard to play like this.

England vs Sweden: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch England vs Sweden at the UEFA Women's EURO Semifinal 2022

This game for the UEFA Women's EURO Semifinal 2022, England and Sweden at the Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Tuesday, July 26, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN+, TUDN USA, ESPN2, TUDN App, TUDN.com