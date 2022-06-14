Manchester City have secured the signing of coveted striker Erling Haaland ahead of the 2022-23 season. Here, take a look at the details of the Norwegian superstar's contract with the reigning Premier League champions.

Erling Haaland Man City salary: How much does he make per hour, day, week, month and year?

Every European giant wished to sign Erling Haaland this summer, as he looked prepared to leave Borussia Dortmund to chase a new challenge in his career. But Pep Guardiola moved first to bring the prolific superstar to Manchester City.

The Citizens have acquired the services of the 21-year-old superstar for a reported £51.5 million, a bargain if we consider what a goal-scoring machine Haaland proved to be and his potential to be one of the best strikers of all time.

However, the most difficult part of this deal was to satisfy Haaland's demands. With several teams interested in him, his price was through the roof. Here, let's take a look at how much City will pay the Norwegian striker.

Erling Haaland's contract with Manchester City: How much will he make per week?

Manchester City announced that Erling Haaland signed a five-year deal with the club starting on July 1, 2022, but didn't reveal his salary. But according to Fabrizio Romano, Haaland will make around £375,000 ($449k) per week, or £1.5m ($1.8m) per month. That means his annual salary would be £18m ($21.5 million.)

However, these are much higher figures than those of his previous contract. According to As, when Haaland joined Dortmund, he signed a deal worth £132,000 ($158k) per week, or £6.8m ($9m) per year.

Now, he will reportedly become one of the Sky Blues' top earners alongside Kevin De Bruyne. If we break down Haaland's contract on a daily basis, he would make £53,571 a day, or £2,232 per hour, or £37 per minute, or £0.62 per second.

It may sound like a lot, but that's how far Manchester City are willing to go. They've been trying to win an elusive UEFA Champions League title for years, so they'll do whatever it takes to get the job done.