The 10-foot statue of the Manchester City striker was stolen from its location in Bryne, Norway.

Erling Haaland is one of the world’s top players and without question one of the best strikers in the world. The Manchester City goal machine at 22 has already scored over 150 goals in his career.

Currently Haaland has three goals in three Premier League matches and continues to grab headlines even when it’s off the pitch. In Bryne, Norway a statue was erected of the striker from a tree trunk and presents Haaland in full Norway national team kit gear.

Fans were very unhappy with the final product with many stating “the statue looks nothing like him”. The ten-foot statue was given the unkind nickname ‘The Effigy’ for its poor resemblance of Haaland.

The Effigy stolen from its location

According to reports, the thief or thieves are suspected of being angry Haaland fans, and during the evening used a crane to take the statue. The statue has a value of $12,000 after Businessman Tore Sivertsen authorized the commission of the art piece.

The statue had been in place all of two weeks with the intention of being auctioned off to help fund a hospital in Tanzania, then during Wednesday evening ‘The Effigy’ was stolen with no clue yet to its whereabouts.

“I accept it may not be to everyone’s taste, but I like it. It’s a work of art rather than a realistic representation of Erling Haaland”, Sivertsen told the press the morning after the statue was taken.